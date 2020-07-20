Police investigating after altercation leads to shooting incident inside Hampton business

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Hampton.

Officials say they got the call for the shooting just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Initial investigations revealed that the altercation between two people began outside a business in the area and later moved inside of the building.

Witnesses told police that during the altercation one of the individuals involved pulled out a firearm and fired one shot.

Both subjects fled the business. No injuries were reported following the incident.

The suspects were described as a young black male and black female, between the age of 16 and 25.

No further information have been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

