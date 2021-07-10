Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Woodland Rd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed in Hampton early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 5:10 a.m. regarding a robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Woodland Road.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect then fled the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.