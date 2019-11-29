Police investigate Hampton shooting on Thanksgiving day

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man is reportedly doing fine after an afternoon shooting in Hampton on Thanksgiving day.

Hampton police got the call at around 2:25 p.m. Thursday in regards to a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Milton Drive.

When they got there, they found the 23-year-old victim who had been stuck by gunfire, but his injuries were determined to be non life-threatening.

Police say the victim was not entirely cooperative with authorities and the circumstances regarding the incident is still under investigation.

No further details were released.