HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing Thursday morning in Hampton.

According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in just before 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of E Pembroke Ave.

Police say injuries from the incident are non life-threatening but they did not specify how many people were injured.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.