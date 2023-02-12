HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – A man is seriously injured following a shooting Sunday night in Hampton.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 100 block of St. George Way. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released, the investigation is ongoing.