HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – A man is seriously injured following a shooting Sunday night in Hampton.
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 100 block of St. George Way. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released, the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.