HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.

According to police, officers heard several gunshots while patrolling around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nickerson Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man outside of a house suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.