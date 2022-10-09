HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

According to Hampton Police, a call in reference to shots fired came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Ivery Home Road. At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Police say both of these calls are related.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivey Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle.

No further information, including suspect information, has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.