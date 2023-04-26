HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

On April 26, around 2:05 p.m. dispatchers received a call in reference to a single-car crash on West Mercury Boulevard and Armistead Avenue.

When officers arrived they saw a pick-up truck that had crashed into a pole off the roadway.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identification is being withheld until the next-of-kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.