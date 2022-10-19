HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday afternoon in Hampton.
According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 12:30 p.m. at the Dollar General located in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.
An investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, displayed a gun, and took money by force.
Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing a black mask, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black and white shoes.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.