Police investigate 7-Eleven robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are asking the public’s help regarding a robbery that happened early Monday morning.

According to reports, authorities received a call around 3 a.m. Monday after a 7-Eleven in the 3800 block of Shell Road was robbed.

Initial reports say the suspect entered the store, displayed firearms, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators say the suspect described as a black man wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

