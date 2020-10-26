Police: Infant dead after attack by family dog in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- Church and education leaders, city leaders, and local members of the NAACP met Saturday for a press conference outside of Hampton City Hall with a message.

They want the cities of Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Newport News to observe Election day as a holiday.

Those who attended say that Election Day in November passed in the Virginia General Assembly as a state holiday, yet they learned some cities weren't giving employees the time off. They say they hope speaking out about this, will get the localities to change their minds in the coming days before November 3.

"As a member of the city council, it is very disturbing not to have the locality that I serve in, not to honor the governor's order to make Election Day a holiday," said Hampton Councilman Steven Brown.

Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of the Coalition of Concerned Clergy was also there speaking.

"There are many single mothers, single parents, working all kinds of jobs during the pandemic. We have an opportunity that one the day to vote we do not suppress the vote," he said.

Virginia Senator Mamie Locke gave her thoughts as well.

"We hope that those localities will change their mind and provide employees with the opportunity to actually exercise their right to vote," said Locke.