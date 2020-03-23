Police in Hampton investigate double shooting on Hardy Cash Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Hardy Cash Drive and Enterprise Parkway on Sunday night.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 9 p.m for a report of a shooting.

The police department confirmed that two people had been shot and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The status of their injuries are unknown at this time.

