Police in Hampton investigate double shooting on Hardy Cash Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Hardy Cash Drive and Enterprise Parkway on Sunday night.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 9 p.m for a report of a shooting.

The police department confirmed that two people had been shot and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The status of their injuries are unknown at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

