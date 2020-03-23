HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Hardy Cash Drive and Enterprise Parkway on Sunday night.
Dispatchers say the call came in at 9 p.m for a report of a shooting.
The police department confirmed that two people had been shot and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The status of their injuries are unknown at this time.
10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.
This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics
- Va. Beach woman celebrates 100th birthday in quarantine
- ‘We aren’t walking in fear, we have hope in Jesus’: Local church hosts first drive-in service
- Police in Hampton investigate double shooting on Hardy Cash Drive
- Operation Smile donates thousands of masks and gloves to local hospital due to shortage