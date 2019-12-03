Police: Hampton man wanted in 3 James City Co. robberies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County officials are asking the public’s help in search of a man reportedly connected to three robberies in the area.

Officials believe 19-year-old Mark Ishaun Perry-Mitchell is connected to a series of robberies including two on the same night on November and one in June.

According to reports, Perry-Mitchell allegedly entered the Citgo on the 5400 block of Richmond Road around 8 p.m. on November 22. Perry-Mitchel pointed a handgun at the clerk and a customer, and demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk complied, Perry -Mitchell fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Less than an hour later, officials believed Perry-Mitchell entered a 7-Eleven on the 4800 block of Longhill Road and pointed gun at the clerk before hitting the clerk in the head with the gun. The clerk was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Mitchell-Perry fled with an undisclosed amount of money after the incident, reports say.

Officials also believe Mitchell-Perry to have robbed a person on June 14 in the 4900 block of Grand Strand Drive.

Mitchel-Perry is believed to be 5-foot-7 tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is wanted on three counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Mark Lshaun Perry-Mitchell: last known address is the 100 block of Dooley Street, Hampton, VA. Perry-Mitchell’s date of… Posted by James City County Police on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.