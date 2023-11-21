HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Queen Street and Salters Creek Road Tuesday afternoon, Hampton Police said.

(Photo – Hampton Police Division)

The crash closed all travel lanes in the area and police ask that people use an alternate route.

The call for the crash came in at 4:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a brown SUV and a white SUV that had been involved in a crash, and four people were taken to the hospital by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. A woman died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the brown SUV was traveling westbound on West Queen Street when the driver lost control and traveled into the oncoming traffic lanes, striking the white SUV that had been traveling eastbound on West Queen Street.