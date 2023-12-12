HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old from Hampton is dead after police say she found a loaded gun and shot herself Tuesday afternoon.

Police announced in a tweet at 3:31 p.m. that they were called to a home in the 500 block of Marcella Road, between Coliseum Drive and I-64, for the report of the shooting.

Officers found the 2-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound at the scene, and she died at the hospital from her injuries.

At this time no charges in the case have been announced, but Hampton PD’s Major Crimes Unit is still at the scene investigating. Police haven’t said how they believe the child got the gun or whether anyone else was home at the time.

