Police: Death investigation involving submerged vessel at Hampton marina

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway at a marina in Hampton after a vessel was found submerged, Hampton Police said.

Police said the call to police was received at 11:41 a.m. Monday at Customs House Marina in the 700 block of Settlers Landing Road.

Police did not indicate whether the incident was considered suspicious. There was no information on any victims or their identities.

There was no additional information to release as of 4:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: