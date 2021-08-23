Police conducting death investigation on Chichester Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Hampton Monday afternoon.

Police tell 10 On Your Side the call for the incident came in just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 1st block of Chichester Avenue.

10 On Your Side is still learning the circumstances surrounding the incident.

There is currently no further information.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.