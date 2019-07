HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man arrested following deadly shooting in Hampton last month is now facing a murder charge.

Hampton police said in a news release Kaleb Nicol is charged with murder in connection to a shooting near Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove that led to the death of 22-year-old Cedric Bryant.

Nicol was initally charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling following his arrest on May 29 in Virginia Beach.