Police: Arrest made after Hampton officer assaulted

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested a man they say assaulted an officer earlier this week.

Isaiah Patrick was arrested Friday morning in the 100 block of Newmarket Square, police say. He was wanted on a malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer charge, a felony.

Police say the 25-year-old struck the officer on Tuesday at a Rite Aid on Kecoughtan Road, to the point where the officer had to be taken to the hospital. Police say they were trying to take him into custody for other charges at the time.

Patrick also faces charges of obstruction of justice and providing false information to police.

