Police activity blocks all eastbound lanes of I-64 near Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton have closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Big Bethel Road overpass.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that they received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an ‘incident.’ Police are currently on the scene of the incident near mile marker 260.9.

A detour is in place at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, exit 258 B.

A look at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard detour.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/d7ChSn0xXS — Madison (@MadisonPearman) January 31, 2022

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.