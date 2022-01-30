Police activity blocks all eastbound lanes of I-64 near Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton have closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Big Bethel Road overpass.
Officials tell 10 On Your Side that they received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an ‘incident.’ Police are currently on the scene of the incident near mile marker 260.9.
A detour is in place at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, exit 258 B.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
