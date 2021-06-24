Police: 68-year-old woman dies after auto-pedestrian crash in Hampton

fatal pedestrian crash in the 2300 block of W. Mercury Boulevard June 24, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 68-year-old woman died Thursday night after an auto-pedestrian crash on W. Mercury Boulevard.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of W. Mercury Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., police tweeted around 9:45 p.m.

The 68-year-old woman was taken to a hospital. She was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Police said two eastbound lanes would be shut down as they investigated the crash.

Police did not give any details on the vehicle involved or whether it remained at the scene.

