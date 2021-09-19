Police: 26-year-old man shot on E. Mellon Street in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting overnight.

It happened at approximately 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the first block of East Mellon Street.

Officials say upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim engaged in a verbal exchange with another individual in a parking lot after which the suspect pulled a firearm and fired several shots striking the victim.



The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.