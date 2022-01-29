Police: 2 suspects burglarize Hampton Ollie’s bargain store overnight amid snowstorm

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for two people accused of burglarizing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Store in Hampton overnight.

According to police, the call for the commercial burglary came in just after 12 a.m. Saturday at the store in the 400 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspects gained entry to the building through a shattered front door. Once inside, the suspects removed items and fled the scene in an unknown direction.



The first suspect is described as a male wearing dark blue coveralls, white gloves, a black hoodie, and a dark-colored face mask. The second suspect is a male wearing dark blue coveralls, black gloves, a dark colored hoodie, a black face mask, and dark colored boots. The race of the suspects are unknown.