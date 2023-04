HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were shot late Wednesday in the 1300 block of W. Queen St. in Hampton, one with life-threatening injuries, Hampton Police said.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was a walk-in victim with life-threatening injuries.

The call came in at 11:52 p.m.

Police said they were still on the scene of the shooting early Thursday morning.

