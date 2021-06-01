Police: 17-year-old shot while walking near W. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Hampton.
According to reports, police got the call for the incident regarding a “man down” complaint around 12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and North Back River Road.
When they got to the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been struck by gunfire.
Police say the teen was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.