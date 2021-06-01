Police: 17-year-old shot while walking near W. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Hampton.

According to reports, police got the call for the incident regarding a “man down” complaint around 12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and North Back River Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been struck by gunfire.

Police say the teen was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.