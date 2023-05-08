HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man is the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday evening in the 100 block of Doolittle Road in Hampton, police said, while another man is in custody.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:35 p.m.

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that the victim and the known suspect were arguing before it escalated, police said. The suspect showed a firearm and fired it toward the victim, resulting in the victim being shot several times.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Detectives in the Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.

Multiple shootings have taken place in Hampton in recent days, including one in the 600 block of Celey Street May 4 and a double-homicide on Aberdeen Road early Saturday morning.

