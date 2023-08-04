HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man was killed in a shooting late Thursday night on Bayhaven Drive in Hampton, police said.

A complaint came in of a shooting around 11:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Bayhaven Drive, and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identification is being held pending notification of next-of-kin.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was meeting unknown suspects in the area, police said, and the suspects shot the man and left the scene before officers arrived. The motive and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects in connection to what they say is a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also send a tip via P3Tips.com.