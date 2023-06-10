HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for the suspect in an overnight shooting in the Buckroe Beach area.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, near Andrews Boulevard and Newton Road.
After a preliminary investigation, police determined that the shooting happened after a physical altercation between two people unknown to each other.
The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot a 19-year-old Hampton woman. The woman sustained a non life-threatening injury, and transported herself to the hospital for treatment.
A 17-year-old male from Newport News was also injured while trying to break up the altercation. His injuries are non life-threatening. He was not injured by the gunfire.
Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.