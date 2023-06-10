HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for the suspect in an overnight shooting in the Buckroe Beach area.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, near Andrews Boulevard and Newton Road.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that the shooting happened after a physical altercation between two people unknown to each other.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot a 19-year-old Hampton woman. The woman sustained a non life-threatening injury, and transported herself to the hospital for treatment.

A 17-year-old male from Newport News was also injured while trying to break up the altercation. His injuries are non life-threatening. He was not injured by the gunfire.

Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.