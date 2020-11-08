3 hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were brought to a local hospital after a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Hampton Police and Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of W. Mercury Boulevard and Seldendale Drive.

No information is available yet on the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.

