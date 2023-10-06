HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of a phone scam targeting residents, according to a release from the office.

On Friday, Oct. 6, residents received phone calls from impersonators identifying themselves as a captain from the Hampton Sheriff’s Office. The caller falsely informs the victim of warrants for their arrest, and insists the victim meet with them to sign paperwork and make a payment, officials said.

This scam has been duplicated all across the country, the release states.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Hampton Police Division to investigate the scam. City departments will never call to collect fines over the phone. If you get this call, don’t give out any information.