HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The PGA and the Department of Veteran Affairs have collaborated to help veterans with disabilities.

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is a program that introduces golf to veterans with disabilities.

The program is designed to enhance the physical, mental, social and emotional well-being of veterans. According to the release, playing golf has helped thousands of military veterans assimilate back into their respective communities.

The program runs from June 30 to July 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. It will be held at the Langley Eaglewood Golf Course at 630 Weyland Rd. in Hampton.