One pet died in residential structure fire in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry For Hampton Fire & Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire officials say one pet died in a residential fire Saturday morning.

Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.

One pet died in residential structure fire in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry For Hampton Fire & Rescue)

One pet died in residential structure fire in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry For Hampton Fire & Rescue)

One pet died in residential structure fire in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry For Hampton Fire & Rescue)

One pet died in residential structure fire in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry For Hampton Fire & Rescue)

One pet died in residential structure fire in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry For Hampton Fire & Rescue)

The residents were home at the time but were able to evacuate safely before crews arrived.