Police: Man dies in shooting at Hampton intersection

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials say a man was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Hampton intersection.
Police say the shooting happened at the corner of Todds Lane and Wellington Drive.
The call came in reporting the shooting around 6 p.m.
Police said Todds Lane is closed in both directions as they investigate the shooting.
