Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Police: Man dies in shooting at Hampton intersection

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials say a man was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Hampton intersection.

Police say the shooting happened at the corner of Todds Lane and Wellington Drive.

The call came in reporting the shooting around 6 p.m.

Police said Todds Lane is closed in both directions as they investigate the shooting.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10