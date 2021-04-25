Person sustains injuries following shooting on Newton Rd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person was injured following a shooting in Hampton Saturday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just after 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Newton Road in Hampton.

A person sustained non life-threatening injuries following the incident.

This is not the first time a shooting incident occurred in the area. Back in late February, two people died within a 12-hour period during two separate shooting incidents.