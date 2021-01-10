Person suffers life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a person suffered injuries following a vehicle crash in Hampton early Sunday morning.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in at 6:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Todds Lane.

Officials say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10