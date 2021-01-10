Person suffers life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a person suffered injuries following a vehicle crash in Hampton early Sunday morning.
According to Hampton Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in at 6:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Todds Lane.
Officials say one person suffered life-threatening injuries following the crash.
