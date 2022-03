The victim had non life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a person was shot Sunday evening in Hampton’s Buckroe Beach community.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Buckroe Avenue and N. 1st Street. That’s about a block away from the beach.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.