Police: Victim helped suspect after shooting him at Hampton Yacht Club

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man accused of shooting inside a Hampton home was later shot during an altercation at the Hampton Yacht Club over the weekend.

Hampton police said in a news release 33-year-old James Daniel Jones is charged with attempted maiming, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting in public.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Linden Avenue for a shots fired complaint just before 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Police said an investigation found Jones and a 31-year-old Hampton man were involved in an altercation inside of a home. At some point, Jones pulled out a gun and fired it inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Police said in the release Jones fled to the Hampton Yacht Club, in the 4700 block of Victoria Boulevard, and was involved in a second altercation with a 62-year-old.

“It’s reported that the [62-year-old victim] was a boat owner, someone at the yacht club,” said Hampton PIO Sgt. Reginald Williams.

Police say Jones pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward the boater, who returned fire and struck Jones multiple times. Jones fell into the water after being shot and was kept afloat by the boater until officers arrived on scene, police said.

“The victim rendered aid to him by tossing him a line and keeping him afloat til police and Hampton Fire-Rescue arrived on scene,” Williams said.

Jones remains hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

“We have officers standing by with him since the charges have been obtained,” Williams said.

10 On Your Side did reach out to the yacht club here, but they didn’t want to comment.