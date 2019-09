HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday night on Royston Drive, across I-64 from Downtown Hampton.

Hampton dispatchers say the shooting happened in the no hundred block of Royston Drive just before 8 p.m.

The victim has non life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said, but police have not released additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.