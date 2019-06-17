Police: Juvenile injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured early morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Garrow Circle say just before 4:30 a.m. for a shots fired complaint.

Responding officers found a juvenile male at the scene who had been shot once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the juvenile was walking from a nearby home when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking him once.

There were no other injuries.

Police said the victim is being uncooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.