Man, several homes struck by gunfire from passing vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man and several homes were struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle in Hampton late Monday night.

Hampton police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Hemlock Avenue shortly before midnight.

Officers found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the man was walking in the 700 block of Spruce Street when he was hit by bullets fired from a passing vehicle. The man went to nearby home on Hemlock where 911 was called, police said.

Several homes and vehicles were also hit by the gunfire. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.