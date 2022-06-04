HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A search is underway for a missing boater after his boat washed ashore Saturday morning in Hampton.

The Virginia Marine Police say a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point around 6:40 a.m. in Hampton. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached.

The missing boater has been identified as 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young. He is described as being a white male weighing approximately 200 pounds.

The search area for Young includes the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton.

Cell phone data indicated Young departed Annapolis yesterday evening heading south.

An HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with the CGC Angela Mcshan are searching for him. As well as the following assets:

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Charles

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Oxford

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Milfordhaven

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Crisfield

Officials from Virginia Marine Police, United State Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire and Poquoson Fire are all involved in the search.

