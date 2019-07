HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured after being struck by gunfire outside of his home on New York Avenue in southwest Hampton Wednesday night.

Hampton Police say the man walked into the Sentara Careplex around 4:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound, leading them to investigate.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident and the man is expected to be okay, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.