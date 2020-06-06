HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting Friday night in Hampton.
Police say they responded to the 200 block of Breckinridge Court around 10:25 p.m.
Officers arrived and found a male suffering from injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.
Latest Posts:
- Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter 757 peace rally and memorial
- 1 flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance, after crash in James City County
- 29 business trade associations ask Gov. Northam for more transparency, ‘democratic process’ in reopening
- Person injured in shooting on Breckinridge Court in Hampton
- Lawmakers and defense officials push back on Trump’s use of U.S. Military in Washington