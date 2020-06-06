Person injured in shooting on Breckinridge Court in Hampton

Hampton

Breckinridge Court shooting (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting Friday night in Hampton.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of Breckinridge Court around 10:25 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a male suffering from injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

