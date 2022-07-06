HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night on I-64 in Hampton in the area of North King Street and LaSalle Avenue.

Virginia State Police say they were called just before 11 p.m. They say the victim’s vehicle, a blue colored Nissan sedan, was heading west on I-64 when someone in an unknown vehicle fired into the passenger side window, striking and injuring the front seat passenger.

Police did not have updates on that person’s condition as of Wednesday morning.

There’s no description of the suspect vehicle at this time, but police are asking the public to contact them with information at (757)-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.