HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Hampton.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting in right before 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Aberdeen Rd.

Police say officers located a man who was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the incident.