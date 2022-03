The victim is expected to survive.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was found Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Officials say that a person was found with a gunshot wound around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Martha Lee Drive and West Weaver Road. That’s near West Mercury Boulevard.

During their investigation, police learned that the person may have been shot in Newport News.

The victim is expected to survive.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.