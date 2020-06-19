Peninsula’s faith community unites Friday for the Juneteenth Faith Walk

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Pastors and congregation members of the Virginia Peninsula’s faith community are scheduled to join together for a prayer walk on Friday, June 19 at 6 pm.

Event coordinators say the prayer walk will begin at Hampton City Hall and will end at the Emancipation Oak on the campus of Hampton University following a brief program.

The objective of the walk is to bring awareness to racial injustices toward the black community and to address the actions of the church during the last 401 years that contributed to racial injustice.

The Peninsula faith community says over 25 pastors and their churches from Hampton, Newport News, and York County representing several denominations and ethnic groups are expected to attend the walk.

For more information on the Juneteenth Faith Walk, visit Faith Walk Hampton’s Facebook page.

