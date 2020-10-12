Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on E Mercury Blvd in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning on E. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.
The crash happened in the 300 block of E. Mercury Blvd. around 545 a.m. Police said this was not a hit-and-run, the vehicle stayed at the scene. The adult victim was taken to the hospital.
No other details are available, but police say E. Mercury Blvd. is closed in both directions from Pembroke Ave. to Woodland Road.
