Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on E Mercury Blvd in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning on E. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.

The crash happened in the 300 block of E. Mercury Blvd. around 545 a.m. Police said this was not a hit-and-run, the vehicle stayed at the scene. The adult victim was taken to the hospital.

No other details are available, but police say E. Mercury Blvd. is closed in both directions from Pembroke Ave. to Woodland Road.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10