HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Hampton say a crash involving a pedestrian was reported on Shell Road Saturday.
The call reporting the incident came in just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Shell Road.
Dispatchers did not immediately have details on the extent of the injuries.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College
- Walker runs for 123 yards, 3 TDs; Wake Forest beats Virginia
- Pedestrian-involved crash in Hampton
- Moms on a Mission packs 26 baskets with essentials for families moving out of homeless shelters
- Walker runs for 3 TDs as Wake Forest beats Virginia 40-23