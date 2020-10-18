Pedestrian-involved crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Hampton say a crash involving a pedestrian was reported on Shell Road Saturday.

The call reporting the incident came in just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Shell Road.

Dispatchers did not immediately have details on the extent of the injuries.

