HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Starting in July, a Hampton homeowner could find themselves in violation of city policy if a vehicle is parked on the front lawn when street parking is an option.

In a split 4-3 vote last December, City Council voted to approve the changes to their parking ordinance after considering the issue for several years.

City planners said the move is an effort to preserve green space and improve the character of neighborhoods. Neighbors in opposition called it government overreach.

The ordinance will require people to park their cars in the street or in the driveway beginning July 1.

If they don’t have a driveway, they are not required to add one. However, they could be fined if they park in the yard instead of on the street.

Driveways don’t have to be traditional concrete. They can consist of simply pavers where tires go as well as rock, gravel or oyster shells as long as there is a border to the lose product, according to the ordinance.

Residents who are affected by the new ordinance can apply for financial assistance from the city to install a driveway. Priority for this grant will be awarded based upon the following criteria:

Single-family or duplex property owner where parking is not allowed in the front yard and

area or below 100% of the area median income limit. Single-family or duplex property owner who lives on a street where on-street parking is not

allowed (one or both sides) and are at or below 100% of the area median income limit. Single-family or duplex property owner or rental property where parking is not allowed in the

front yard and areat or above 100% of the area median income limit. Single-family or duplex property owner or rental property who lives on a street where on-street parking is not allowed (one or both sides) and are at or above 100% of the area median income limit.

The area median income limits are as follows:

City officials warn the public to not start any work until the grant has been approved.

If a curb cut or apron is required, you may be eligible for additional funds. You can also call the 311 citizen contact center (727-8311 from a landline).

Apply for a grant online.